A woman who claims to have the ‘biggest breasts in Europe’ reveals her appearance prior to plastic surgery.

A woman who claims to have the ‘largest breasts in Europe’ reveals her appearance before undergoing plastic surgery.

MARTINA BIG is known for having multiple boob jobs in order to achieve her 32T breasts, which she claims are the “largest in Europe.”

However, she recently shared a photo of herself before she underwent plastic surgery.

The 33-year-old German model had natural 32D breasts before embarking on a ten-year quest to obtain the “biggest breasts in Europe.”

Her 58,000 Instagram followers were taken aback by the stark contrast between her blonde hair and her natural skin tone in a throwback photo.

Martina has put her health at risk by having multiple boob jobs over the years, resulting in a massive, unnaturally large 32T bra size.

“The photo on the left was taken ten years ago, before I had my first plastic surgery,” she captioned the old photos.

“In the meantime, I’ve gone through a complete transformation.”

“My breasts have undergone a significant transformation.”

While many people adore Martina’s new look, it hasn’t been without its drawbacks.

A doctor inflates her massive and ever-expandable implants with saline solution through a valve hidden under her armpit.

Her assets cause her problems in everyday life, such as the fact that she can no longer buckle up in the car and must use a belt extender to get over her colossal breasts.

Martina has no choice but to sleep on her back or prop her body up with a lot of pillows if she sleeps on her front.

She must also’regularly train her back’ in order to avoid excruciating back pain.

The former air hostess revealed two years ago that she wished to be identified as an African black woman.

Martina began her transformation with Michael’s help.

She was born in Germany as a white, blonde-haired woman, but she has boldly stated that she is using her own appearance to empower black women after undergoing radical tanning injections to dramatically change her skin color.

She was baptized in Kenya with a new Swahili name, Malaika Kubwa, which means “Big Angel,” because she wanted to live as a “true African woman,” she said.

Martina’s choices sparked a lot of debate about race and cultural appropriation, but she was unfazed by the criticism and insisted that the children she and her white husband will have will be born black.

The model’s comparison post received over a hundred likes, with many commenting on how much she’s changed.

“I absolutely love your transformation,” one commenter exclaimed.

It’s you…

