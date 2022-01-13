A woman with a receding hairline reveals the £2 product that she claims restored her hair’s thickness and bouncyness.

FROM dying your hair to putting it up in a slicked-back ponytail, there are a plethora of ways to damage your hairline.

It can make you feel insecure, but one woman has revealed how she overcame the problem with the help of one product in particular.

Taylor Rose, a TikTok user, posted the video to her account, where it has over one million views.

Taylor, who is thought to be from the United States, has documented and shared her hair regrowth journey with her followers, and she frequently shares her tips.

Rosemary oil, which you can get for as little as £2 on Amazon, is what she swears by to help her hair regrowth.

Taylor showed users how she uses the magical oil every day without her hair becoming greasy in one video.

“This is my exact routine right now! andamp; ITS WORKING!” she captioned the video.

“I use rosemary oil for hair growth throughout the week, especially right here (near the front of the hairline), and as you can see, my bald spots are disappearing,” Taylor explained.

“Every Sunday night, I apply Mielle rosemary oil to my head and massage it in for about three minutes before sleeping on it and putting on a silk cap and going to bed.”

“Monday is my hair wash day, and I use three to five drops of rosemary essential oil in my palm with shampoo and shampoo my hair as usual.”

“Wham! That’s it.

“Every other night of the week, I part my hair and spray my homemade rosemary oil water over my entire scalp, massage it in, and go to bed.”

“My hair isn’t greasy when I wake up.”

In another video, she demonstrated how she makes her rosemary oil water by simply placing five fresh rosemary sprigs in a pan with water and allowing it to boil.

She then steeps the rosemary for about 30 minutes before pouring it into a spray bottle and storing it in the refrigerator for use throughout the week.

“Sis! I started just using it on my scalp a few weeks ago. and now I see new baby hairs coming in. had a baby last year so much hair loss,” one user wrote, praising Taylor’s advice.

“Yah! I make my own Rosemary water and I’m seeing new growth after a week and a half!” exclaimed another user.

“I use this every time I shower!” wrote a third person. “I wash my hair normally and do a…

