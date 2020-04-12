A worker sings for an elderly woman in the US and now Hugh Jackman wants to meet him (VIDEO)

An American woman found a way to make her elderly mother happy, even though she couldn’t get close to her or hug her.

The American Sarah Ditmars Cahill went to see her mother at the Florida nursing home where she lives, and was trying to brighten her day from behind the garden fence, at a distance of more than three meters, when heard the beautiful voice of a worker who was singing across the street.

Knowing that his 94-year-old mother loves music, he asked the worker, Albert Jones, to sing something to the old woman. Jones, still in uniform and work helmet, gladly agreed to do so and sang a song for the mother from Cahill. The woman filmed the performance and posted the video on social media, where it went viral after renowned Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared it on his Instagram account.

“They are these special moments those that remind us that there are many good things in the world. I wish I knew your name, sir. If anyone has information about him, please send me a private message. I would love to thank him personally, “the actor posted on his Instagram.

Cahill answered him and gave him the information about Albert. According to the CBS network, the next day the actor’s representative contacted him by phone And now Hugh wants to meet him.

On the old woman’s birthday, her daughter and Jones again went to the residence to congratulate her and sing to her again. “This virus has united us all And we’re fighting for each other, “shared Cahill, who hopes that when it is all over, people” trust that there are good people everywhere. “