A writer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ reveals that the Marvel film originally featured an Iron Man scene at the White House.

A writer for the Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ reveals that a scene of Iron Man at the White House was originally planned.

Many fans rewatched the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in preparation for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jonathan Goldstein, one of the film’s writers, joined the fans on Twitter and answered questions about the film.

Many Spider-Man: Homecoming behind-the-scenes secrets were revealed, including one involving Iron Man and the White House, according to Goldstein.

The big fight scene between Team Iron Man and Team Captain America in Captain America: Civil War was immediately followed by the start of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had enlisted Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to join his team.

Tony became someone Peter could look up to from that day forward.

Peter tried to prove his worth as a superhero throughout the first Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

He wanted to prove to Tony that he was capable of being an Avenger.

Tony, on the other hand, was notorious for ignoring his texts and phone calls.

He did, however, show up for Peter when he needed him most.

At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Iron Man invited Peter to join the Avengers at their compound in upstate New York after a series of arduous tests.

However, he was turned down by the adolescent.

Peter discovered that all he wanted to be was a nice neighborhood Spider-Man.

Tony is seen partying in India in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When Peter is in over his head, he sends one of his Iron Men to assist him.

Tony tells Peter to stay out of trouble and to stop pursuing Vulture from India.

“Did you guys have a deeper meaning that wasn’t shared for Tony being in India?” one Twitter user asked writer Jonathan Goldstein during the Spider-Man: Homecoming watch party.

“I think we had him at the White House originally,” Goldstein said.

We have no idea what Iron Man is up to at the White House in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

We’re confident, however, that it would not be a pleasant visit.

Tony isn’t known for getting along with the government.

I believe we had him at the White House at one point.

GQ published a cover story on Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which they spoke with him and some of his friends, including Marvel Cinematic Universe director Joe Russo.

Holland’s first MCU film, Captain America: Civil War, was co-directed by Russo, who also directed him in Avengers: Infinity War and…

