A WWE NXT Superstar Updates His Injuries

A WWE NXT Superstar Gives An Update On His Injuries

Unfortunately, injuries happen in professional wrestling, and Zoey Stark of WWE NXT was forced to retire after tearing her ACL and meniscus during a match at Halloween Havoc.

She recently underwent surgery and posted an update on social media about her recovery.

“Officially off the crutches and walking on my own! Next step RUNNING @WWENXT (hashtag)WWENXT,” Stark captioned a video of herself walking steadily with a brace around her leg.

We can’t wait to see her back in a ring once she’s fully recovered.

Toxic Attraction was the kayfabe cause of the injury, and she had a message for them after surgery.

“Unfortunately, Toxic’s attack caused me to tear my ACLMeniscus,” Stark wrote.

The “champs” have received bad news.

I’m already recovering from surgery, which went well.

@shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! @WWENXT”

When Stark returns to NXT, it appears she will be seeking plenty of vengeance, and who knows, if the faction still holds the titles when she returns, she may be the one to dethrone them.

Earlier this year, Stark teamed up with Io Shirai, but the two were not exactly friends.

Stark attempted to form a friendship with Shirai, but Shirai refused, despite the fact that they were able to defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way and become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

They’d successfully defend their titles until they ran into Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Dolin at Halloween Havoc, where they’d lose them.

Toxic Attraction is now wearing gold around their waists after Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the same night.

It appears that now is their time, and any potential rematch between the two teams will have to wait until Stark returns to the ring.

Shirai did manage to defeat them at WarGames, as her team of Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade triumphed.

We wish Stark a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action as soon as possible.

