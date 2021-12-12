A young musician was discovered dead in a hotel room in Nashville.

In a Nashville hotel room, a young musician was found dead.

Charles Ingalls, an EDM musician, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Nashville on Friday, according to police.

The musician, who was from Reno, Nevada, was scheduled to perform at The Caverns venue in Pelham, Tennessee, on Saturday night.

CharlestheFirst was Ingalls’ stage name. He was 25 years old at the time.

A friend discovered Ingalls dead in his hotel room on McGavock Pike.

According to Nashville police, the friend dialed 911 at 19:28 a.m.

There was no sign of foul play, and his death will be classified as “unclassified” until the Medical Examiner’s Office finishes an autopsy and toxicology report.

LAB GROUP (@lab.group) shared this on Twitter.

The Lab Group, a trio of electronic music producers, included Ingalls.

On Friday, the band issued an Instagram statement about his death.

“Our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep early this morning,” the statement said.

“Among many other things, Charles was a larger-than-life presence who profoundly moved and affected everyone who knew him.”

The Lab Group went on to describe him as “a son, a brother, a friend, a poet, and an absolutely brilliant musician.”

“He lived his life with a sense of wonder and inspiration that most people can only imagine.”

We love you more than words can express and can’t wait to see you again.

We promise to honor and cherish you for the rest of our lives.”

Over the weekend, the EDM community mourned Ingalls’ passing.

Maddy O’Neal, a musician, shared screenshots of text messages she exchanged with Ingalls, describing him as “one of the most real people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.” She said she spent Friday “in solitude, having moments of all types… sadness and beauty… reflecting on life, friends, love, community, and how incredible it is to be a fellow creator and be listening to pieces of your emotional being for eternity,” later adding, “You wil.”

We’ll miss you terribly.”

“It’s not hard to tell that CharlesTheFirst had an enormous positive impact on this scene after opening up Twitter and scrolling the TL for only a few seconds,” one fan tweeted on Friday.

“He created some truly captivating music that touched many people’s hearts, and he will be sorely missed.”

