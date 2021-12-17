Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush, and More Have New Music Out On December 17!

Happy New Music Friday! It’s every audiophile’s favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from various genres have graced us with new music.

The Weeknd appears on FKA Twigs’ latest single, “Tears in the Club,” as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled “Poison.” The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer’s music catalog was recently added to streaming services — 20 years after her tragic death — and ahead of a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.

Roddy Ricch’s new album, LIVE LIFE FAST, was released, as was Camilo’s latest track, “Pesadilla,” and Big Time Rush returned with their brand new single, “Call It Like I See It!”

There are also some great new soundtrack songs in circulation, such as Joe Jonas’ upbeat “Go It Alone” from Rumble, Mickey Guyton and Vince Gill’s powerful “Love Changes Everything” from American Underdog, and the Sing 2 soundtrack, which features covers by stars Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Halsey, and others.

Plus, Jhené Aiko, 24kGoldn, NCT, Waxahatchee, and more have new music!

Read on for some of our favorite new song and album recommendations for this week, as well as where you can listen to them right now!

Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s “Poison”

LIVE LIFE ON THE FAST TRACK – Roddy Ricch

– Joe Jonas, “Go It Alone”

Jhené Aiko, “Wrap Me Up”

Camilo’s “Pesadilla”

“More Than Friends” – 24kGoldnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

Vince Gill and Mickey Guyton, “Love Changes Everything”

Big Time Rush, “Call It Like I See It”

“By Any Means” – 6LACK “Rent Free”

NCT UNIVERSE – The Third Album

Russell Dickerson – Studio 900 Sessions

