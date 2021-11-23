Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have a baby boy.

Aaron, 33, and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have a son named Prince, according to Aaron’s Instagram post on Monday, Nov.

21.

According to the new dad, the baby was born after a 13-hour labor and an emergency C-section.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” Aaron captioned a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord on his son at the hospital.

“Prince is priceless,” he continued, “and I adore you, son.”

“As I cry on the phone, your mommy loves you.”

“I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” the “I Want Candy” singer wrote in his birth announcement to Melanie.

In January 2020, Aaron and Melanie made their relationship public for the first time.

Melanie had “suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions” two months after the couple announced they were expecting a child together in April 2020 during a YouTube livestream.

Aaron said at the time, “We’re going to give it some time, let her heal, and then we’ll try again.”

“That’s something we both want.”

I have to look after her.”

Aaron announced Melanie’s pregnancy in April, almost a year after they got engaged in June 2020.

“We’re pregnant,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself flipping through the photos.

He went on to say, “I’m so blessed to have such an amazing woman.”

“Mommy and daddy to be @missmelaniemartin @aaroncarter Let’s do this baby,” says the mother and father.

