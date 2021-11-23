Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have welcomed their first child and have revealed the name of their baby boy.

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have given birth to their first child, and have revealed the name of their newborn son.

AARON Carter and Melanie Martin, his fiancée, have welcomed their first child, and the couple has revealed the sweet name of their newborn son.

The 33-year-old revealed the exciting baby news earlier this year in a home video, where she flaunted a positive pregnancy test.

Aaron took to Instagram shortly after his baby was born to announce to his fans that he is now a father, posting a photo of his new son.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor, but my fiancée is in great health,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Thank you, Lord, and thank you to the incredibly sweet and loving staff at this facility.

“Prince is priceless, and I adore you, my son.”

As I cry on the phone, your mother loves you.

My precious family, this is me severing his umbilical cord.”

@missmelaniemartin, I’m so proud of you, hunny, Aaron added.

You made it happen.

I am completely devoted to you.

God’s beautiful blessings.”

Fans were ecstatic about the news, and one wrote, “Congratulations!” in the comments section.

“Being a parent is a beautiful thing,” said another.

“Enjoy every moment!” exclaimed one, while another added, “You’re going to be a fantastic father!”

Aaron and Melanie, 29, named their first child Prince Lyric after Michael Jackson, the iconic pop star who Aaron revealed was a friend and mentor to him.

Aaron shared his excitement with fans weeks before their baby’s arrival, writing, “He’s almost here!!! We’re so ready to be parents.”

I appreciate your help tremendously.

“Thank you for allowing me to grow and prosper so that I can be the best father I can be with the best mother, fiancée, and future wife…”

Aaron also posted a video of Melanie in a hospital bed just hours before Melanie gave birth.

“Here we go,” he captioned.

I adore you, my sweetheart; you’re a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ll be right there with you.”

“Nothing will happen to you with me here and the great staff, nurses, and doctor,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Prince Lyric Carter” to the post.

Aaron announced he was going to be a father in April, when a video showed a positive pregnancy test.

“Alright, so this is the second one we’re testing,” the now father of one said in the video.

“Because the first one turned out like this,” he explained, pointing to a smudged positive pregnancy test.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Melanie says in the video.

It’s clearly visible.”

“Well, because you’re pregnant, of course.”

Behind the camera, Aaron grinned, “Here we go!”

Melanie told the singer, “I love you, baby,” as the pregnancy test came back positive.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]