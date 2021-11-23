Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin are expecting their first child together.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin are to be congratulated.

The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince, into their lives.

Carter announced the good news on Instagram on Monday, revealing that Martin was born after a 13-hour labor and an emergency C-Section.

Carter wrote alongside a photo from the hospital, “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic]is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.”

“Prince is priceless, and I adore you, son.”

As I cry on the phone, your mother loves you.”

“This is me cutting his umbilical cord, my precious family (hashtag)TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” he continued.

Carter had been updating his platform ahead of Prince’s arrival, writing, “Patiently waiting she took the medicine to induce her now we wait four hours.”

“Epidural, then labor! See you soon, my baby boy!! Stay strong, baby!!” one video says alongside another.

Carter announced in March that Martin was pregnant after a miscarriage in June 2020.

The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance around the same time they announced Martin’s miscarriage, and soon after, they announced their engagement.

“I adore you, sweetheart 3000.”

Everybody is entitled to a second chance.

At the time, Carter captioned a photo of himself kissing his fiancée with the hashtag “(hashtag)LVWins (hashtag)engaged (hashtag)forever.”

