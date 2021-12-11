Aaron Carter claims to have’stolen’ Karina Smirnoff from her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Aaron Carter Makes Shocking New Claim That He ‘Stole’ Karina Smirnoff From Her Fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In 2009, Aaron Carter and Karina Smirnoff were Dancing With the Stars partners.

They both denied rumors that they hooked up while working on the show.

Smirnoff was engaged to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, another DWTS dancer.

Carter recently revealed that he and Smirnoff were romantic during his time on the competition series, and that he “stole” Smirnoff from Chmerkovskiy.

Aaron Carter’s dancing partner during season 9 of the competition show was Karina Smirnoff.

Macy Gray, Kathy Ireland, Tom DeLay, Melissa Joan Hart, Joanna Krupa, Kelly Osbourne, Donny Osmond, and others were among the celebrities who competed during the season.

Carter and Smirnoff finished fifth in the competition after being eliminated in week nine.

They performed despite the fact that they were both sick with the flu during rehearsals that week.

At the time, Smirnoff was engaged to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was Debi Mazar’s partner in the same season.

During the filming of the season, he called off their engagement, and it was speculated that it was because of how much time Smirnoff spent with Carter.

“I’ve been totally betrayed.”

Following his split with Smirnoff, Chmerkovskiy told People, “I’m done.”

“I’m not going to get into specifics.”

“Let’s just say I’m finished.”

On the 11th of November,

Carter spoke with Steve-O for a podcast called Steve-O’s Wild Ride! on January 18, 2021.

Steve-O had appeared on the show just before Carter in season 8, so the two celebrities swapped stories about their time on the show.

Smirnoff was allegedly “stolen” from her then-fiancé, Chmerkovskiy, according to the “I Want Candy” singer.

Carter replied, “Yeah,” when Steve-O asked if he “hooked up with her,” adding that their hook-up led to the couple’s engagement being called off.

Smirnoff became enraged during filming because he didn’t want to date Carter, according to Carter.

“After that, Karina and I just didn’t click, and we were about to win, and she got mad at me because I didn’t want to be with her.”

Smirnoff, he claimed, was enraged and no longer wanted to be on the show with him.

Smirnoff was allegedly “stomping [his]feet on purpose during live performances with those heels, and she would knee [him]in the balls real quick,” according to the singer.

Carter’s admissions are surprising, given that both he and Smirnoff denied having any…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.