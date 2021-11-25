Aaron Carter holds his newborn son Prince Lyric in the first photos since his wife Melanie gave birth by emergency C-section.

For the first time since Melanie Carter gave birth to his son Prince Lyric via emergency C-section, Aaron Carter holds his newborn son Prince Lyric.

AARON Carter was beaming as he held his newborn son outside his California home on Wednesday.

His proud father cradled Prince Lyric, who was dressed in a blue and white striped blanket.

Dad was wearing a white hoodie and a white beanie with the word “Love” across the front.

When the baby was born, he was still wearing the same beanie.

Aaron’s shy fiancée and new mother, Melanie Martin, hid behind him by wrapping her arms around his waist.

Aaron, 33, gave birth to his first child on November 22.

However, there was one unanticipated snag.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor,” he wrote on Instagram, “but my fiancée is in great health.”

“Thank you, Lord, and thank you to the wonderful and caring staff here.”

“Prince is priceless, and I adore you, son,” says the narrator.

Your mother loves you, and I’m crying on the phone.

This is me severing his umbilical cord, my dear family.”

Aaron told @missmelaniemartin, “I’m so proud of you, hunny.”

It was entirely yours.

I adore you and am entirely committed to you.

God’s lovely blessings upon me.”

Aaron and Melanie’s relationship became public in January of 2020.

The Bulgarian-born bartender has also dabbled in pornography and is an Instagram brand ambassador.

As he shared a photo of his new love on social media at the time, Aaron wrote, “She loves me, she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining.”

In February, the singer hinted that things were getting serious when he referred to the owner of the lash bar as his “wife.”

In June, the couple got engaged as a symbol of their love for each other.

In March 2021, in a home video, Aaron revealed Martin was expecting their first child.

Because the couple previously miscarried, this is their rainbow baby.

Aaron and Melanie, both 29, named their first child Prince Lyric after Michael Jackson, the legendary pop star whom Aaron described as a friend and mentor.

Aaron expressed his joy to fans weeks before the birth of their child, writing, “He’s almost here!!! We’re so ready to be parents.”

Thank you so much for everything you’ve done.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to grow and prosper so that I can be the best father, fiancée, and future wife I can be…”

Aaron also shared a video of Melanie in a hospital bed, which he took just hours before she gave birth.

In the caption, he wrote, “Here we go.”

Sweetheart, I adore you; you’re a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ll be right there with you,” says the narrator.

“There will be no harm done to you…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]