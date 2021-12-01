Aaron Carter, who are you?

Aaron Carter, who is he?

AARON CARTER debuted in the 1990s as a young pop star with a mop of blonde hair.

Regrettably, he is now better known for his troubles than for his music.

Aaron Carter, 33, is a late-90s pop star from Tampa, Florida.

Nick Carter, one-fifth of the Backstreet Boys, is his older brother.

He also has two sisters, one of whom is his twin Angel, and Leslie, who died in 2012 at the age of 25 from a drug overdose.

Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears when he was in his teens, and at the age of nine, he signed his first record deal.

Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000 and Another Earthquake in 2002 were two of his four albums released between 1997 and 2002.

Aaron competed on the Dancing with the Stars show in 2009.

After dating Hilary Duff, he appeared on his brother’s reality show I Heart Nick Carter, as well as Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Lizzie McGuire.

Aaron and Melanie Martin divorced on November 30, 2021, just days after welcoming their first child.

“There has been a very big lie,” Aaron explained, “and my sister communicating with my ex fiancée ruined everything because she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.”

“Thank you, angel, for destroying my family.”

“Blessings from God.”

“I have the most conniving, deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the entire time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” he continued, according to TMZ.

“I’m stunned; this is terrible.”

Melanie is reportedly going to Las Vegas with their son to put some distance between them, according to Aaron.

Aaron’s family is “actively working to place him under conservatorship,” according to TMZ on November 30, 2021.

His ex-girlfriend Melanie, on the other hand, told the outlet that this was not true.

Nick’s family, according to sources close to him, does not want that.