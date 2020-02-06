Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Addresses Sexuality Rumors After Netflix Docuseries

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, is speaking out about Netflix’s docuseries.

Less than a month after Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released, Shayanna sat down for her first interview and shared how she really felt about the project.

The docuseries examined the life of the former New England Patriots player, from his childhood and NFL career to his court cases and death. It also addressed rumors about Aaron’s sexuality.

When ABC News’ Amy Robach asked if there was anything in the series that, in her opinion, shouldn’t have been included, Shayanna noted the rumors about his sexuality.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she stated during the interview—which aired on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America. “Although I’ve had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

Amy also asked Shayanna if she’d like to comment on the rumors that Aaron may have been bisexual or gay.

“If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” she replied. “I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anybody should feel shameful on who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I wish I was able to tell him that.”

Aaron’s lawyer, Jose Baez, also participated in ABC News’ interview.

“I agreed to be part of the documentary based on a representation that certain people would be taken out that were discussing his sexuality,” he said. “After I was done interviewing, they went back on that promise. That’s the issue I have.”

He also said he didn’t understand why people felt a need to further explore Aaron’s death.

“I think they’re trying to find a simple answer for a complex situation,” he said. “His health was a huge factor. I mean, I don’t know understand why we need to search around for an answer as to why he committed suicide when he was at an advanced stage of a disease where the primary symptom is suicide.”

In 2015, Aaron was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2017, he was found not guilty of murder in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. Just days after the ruling, Aaron was found hanging in his cell and was pronounced dead. After his death, it was determined that he suffered from CTE.

When asked if she believed Aaron was innocent, Shayanna said she did.

“Yes, of course, I do,” she said. “I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all.”

She also spoke about how she’d describe Aaron to his now 8-year-old daughter.

“I would describe her father as a loving individual who obviously loved her,” Shayanna said. “I think it’s more bringing back the memories for her and let her form her own opinion. I think that would be just enough to let her know.”

Shayanna claimed she was asked to participate in the docuseries but decided against it.

Netflix did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Watch the video to see the full interview.