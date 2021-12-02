Aaron Paul and Lauren, his wife, are expecting their first child.

Aaron Paul and Lauren are expecting their first child.

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian, stars of Breaking Bad, are expecting their second child, who will join their three-year-old daughter Story Annabelle.

Aaron Paul from Westworld is on his way to becoming a father.

Lauren Parsekian, the 42-year-old actor’s wife of eight years, is expecting their second child together.

Lauren, 34, informed her Instagram followers of the news on December 3rd.

“We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself by the fireplace, wearing a beanie and sweatpants.

Lauren’s baby bump was gently touched by Lauren’s 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle Paul.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter for the activist and director.

When Lauren first arrived, she wrote of Story, “There are no words that can ever explain what just happened to my heart.”

Aaron shared the first photo of Lauren and her baby bump on Instagram when they announced their first pregnancy.

“Good morning, everybody.

Look at what I’ve done.

I can’t express how happy I am that this little one has joined our family.

“I figured it was about time I shared this wonderful news with all of you,” the Breaking Bad star said.

Aaron and Lauren’s love story seems to be the epitome of Southern California: they met at Coachella and married at Calimigo’s Ranch in Malibu in 2013.

When asked if they’re still in the honeymoon phase three months after they married, Aaron told People, “Let me tell you, my friend, I will be in the honeymoon phase until I leave this planet.”

“Marrying Lauren was the most important achievement of my life.”

I’ll be eternally grateful.”

He described her as a “gift to the planet” and “an absolute rockstar of a mother” earlier this year.

“You inspire me to be better and do more every single day,” Aaron wrote on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

I’m so grateful for your kind heart and brilliant mind.

It’s been such a blessing for me to see you step into this role as a mother.

You’ve done it with such grace and patience, and the way our baby girl looks at you is something I’ll remember until the end of my days…

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8)