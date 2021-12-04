Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul are expecting their second child together and can’t wait to meet him.

“We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” Lauren, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of their 3-year-old daughter, Story, kissing her growing belly on Wednesday, December 1.

Story was born in February 2018 to the couple, who married in 2013.

Lauren captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn at the time: “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

For his part, the 42-year-old Breaking Bad star shared a photo of the baby’s foot on Instagram.

“My heart,” he captioned the photo.

Less than a year later, the Path alum discussed how the married couple kept their relationship going while raising a toddler.

In November 2019, the Idaho native exclusively told Us Weekly, “Everything is just about communicating our love for one another and having mommy-daddy time.”

“It’s critical to have that, as well as solo daddy-daughter time or mommy-daughter time.”

You need to spend some time together in private.

I’ll never forget where it all started, which was with Lauren and me, so hold on to it, treasure it, and never let it go.”

Aaron couldn’t stop talking about Story’s achievements at the time.

“It’s almost like, ‘I’ve got this! Don’t worry about it!'” the actor told Us.

“It’s just so sweet! My little baby girl was just laying there and now she’s kind of singing to me as I’m changing her diaper,” she said, adding that she was “right on the verge of potty training.”

“You never thought you could love them any more,” he continued, “but then your heart explodes in ways you never imagined possible, and you do, and it just keeps growing.”

Since then, the cofounder of the Kind Campaign has frequently gushed on social media about her beau and their daughter.

Lauren captioned an Instagram tribute post to the El Camino actor with, “8 years married today, 10 years together, and I truly love you more this second than I ever have.”

