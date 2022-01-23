AB6IX’s new album, ‘Complete with You,’ is out now.

AB6IX has released a new album called “Complete with You.”

Brand New Music was released in 2019 by the K-pop group AB6IX.

Jeon Woong, Kim Donghyun, Park Woojin, and Lee Daehwi are the members of the band.

Since their debut, AB6IX has been known as a “self-producing” group, with Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi all contributing to the band’s songwriting and production.

On January 1st,

Complete with You is the latest album from Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi as AB6IX.

The members include a special message for their fans in the album, ABNEW.

The lead single from Complete with You is “1, 2, 3.”

On January, AB6IX released a music video for the song.

the seventeenth

In black and white, the music video for “1, 2, 3” begins.

“Step 1: Planning a Serenade” is written in yellow across the screen.

Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi dance in the music video while singing about their plans to ask ABNEW to join them for a dance.

The group then launches into the chorus of the song, singing:

“When the fancy light shines on us, the party between you and me begins. When the music gets louder, we take fancy steps and dance.”

The text “Step 2: Getting Ready for the Stage” appears about a third of the way through the music video, and the black and white transitions to color.

“Step 3: Serenade Stage,” text appears on the screen just before the song’s bridge, and Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi dance together in blue velvet suits while singing the song’s final chorus.

TXT: Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover ‘Stay’ by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

The members of AB6IX spoke about the album’s release and what they hope fans take away from it in a press release.

“It’s our first album for the year 2022,” says the band.

It means a lot to me that it’s full of songs written by our members.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

Daehwi expressed his gratitude for the album by saying, “Thank you!”

“The individuality and charms of each AB6IX member stand out in this feel-good album,” Donghyun said about Complete with You.

It also includes a variety of genres.

Hopefully, people will fall in love with it.”

“We greatly miss our fans during these challenging times brought on by COVID-19,” Woong said.

This album encapsulates our longing to see them again.

I love you, ABNEW, so please show your interest and love!”

“I’ve had a great time…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.