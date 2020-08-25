Abbey Clancy looks stunning in tiny bikini as she cuddles up to husband Peter Crouch on holiday

ABBEY Clancy showed off another tiny bikini as she kissed husband Peter Crouch on holiday.

The beach loving couple looked to be having an amazing time as they cuddled up on a sunlounger on the beach in Italy.

They have been enjoying some family time in Europe over the summer.

Model Abbey has been stunning fans with her bikinis on social media.

She has now been pictured in a barely-there tiny brown number for sunbathing.

The model pulled on some denim hotpants and a loose white shirt after growing tired of sun worshipping.

She walked over to her footballer husband and planted a huge kiss on him.

Abbey beamed from ear to ear as she lay on her husband for the intimate moment.

The couple recently holidayed in Portugal with their four children, but they’ve only been seen on their own since jetting off to Italy.

They were spotted snogging on the beach earlier this week as they made the most of the glorious weather and gorgeous views.

They trip comes after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

Abbey marked the occasion on Instagram and shared throwback pics of their big day.

She wrote: “Nine years married and counting. I adore you, always and forever.”

Earlier this summer, Abbey joked that she has drunk so much booze during lockdown it has aged her by ten years.

The model and her ex-footballer husband had been hitting the bottle hard in the evenings while stuck at home.

Honest Abbey said: “There’s been far too much alcohol consumed so I feel like I’ve aged about ten years in this lockdown.”