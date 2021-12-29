Abbey Wilson is Joe Francis’ ex-girlfriend.

Who is Abbey Wilson, Joe Francis’ ex-girlfriend?

According to court documents, GIRLS GONE WILD founder Joe Francis has accused his ex-girlfriend Abbey Wilson of violating their child custody agreement on Wednesday, December 29.

The couple dated for 12 years before calling it quits in 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abbey Wilson, 33, a native of Edmond, Oklahoma, met her ex-boyfriend and daughter’s father while filming Girls Gone Wild.

In 2012, she won the Search for the Hottest Girl in America competition, and she and her husband, Joe Francis, 48, welcomed twin daughters Athena and Alexandria into the world in 2014.

In 2014, Francis told US Weekly that their daughters were conceived using in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in order to ensure that they had girls.

Wilson said at the time, “We both wanted girls and we both wanted them to be healthy and free of genetic diseases, so we chose IVF.”

Wilson’s Instagram is primarily dedicated to photos of their 7-year-old daughters, and her most recent post of the girls was on December 7, wishing them happy holidays.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Francis accused Wilson of kidnapping their daughters after they failed to arrive at his house for Christmas.

“SANTA CLAUS CAME!!!” Francis wrote on Instagram on December 26.

“Merry Christmas, ATHENA andamp; ALEXANDRIA!! Santa Claus arrived from the North Pole today and delivered all of your gifts.

“Santa was heartbroken when he learned you had been kidnapped and were not present.”

Wilson was supposed to drop Athena and Alexandria off at their father’s house for Christmas but did not show up, according to court documents.

Francis allegedly claimed Wilson kidnapped their daughters due to their absence.

“Fighting for your happiness and security 247,” Wilson wrote alongside a photo of the girls on November 18.

“All of my loves, all of my life, all of my everything.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, no charges have been filed, but this is allegedly due to Wilson’s absence from the address on file.

In court documents, Francis claims Athena and Alexandria have not been seen in ten days and accuses Wilson of family violence.

Wilson’s lawyer told The Sun that Athena and Alexandria are not missing.

In a statement, Ronald Richards said, “She categorically denies being charged with kidnapping.”

“She has sole temporary custody of her children, while he has supervised visitation only.”

Wilson made these claims earlier in court documents, and Francis has denied them.

Wilson claimed her ex-boyfriend did drugs and cheated on her in July 2021, after the pair ended their relationship in 2020.

