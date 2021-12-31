Abbey Wilson, Joe Francis’ ex from Girls Gone Wild, refutes his claim that their twins are’missing’ by posting a new selfie.

Abbey Wilson, Joe Francis’ ex-girlfriend from GIRL GONE WILD, debunked rumors that their daughters are “missing” by posting a sweet new selfie with the girls.

On Thursday, Abbey shared the photo on Instagram.

Following reports that Joe and Abbey’s seven-year-old twin daughters were missing, Abbey’s mother clarified the situation by sharing a selfie with the pair.

As the group smiled, Abbey posed in between the daughters.

“Buenos daas,” she simply captioned the Instagram post, putting an end to the claims.

Many of her followers responded to Joe’s claims by saying they’re glad the girls are okay in the comments section.

“Glad you and your girls are safe! Stupid fake news! Any good mother would go to the ends of the earth for her children! Stay strong!” one person wrote.

“Good for you mama, protect those babies!” said another.

When TMZ obtained legal documents from Joe, 48, earlier this week, the allegations were first reported.

Joe claimed the twins were supposed to arrive for Christmas, but Abbey never brought them to his home in Mexico.

He claimed the girls had not been seen in ten days, while the outlet claimed Abbey had been arrested in the country and charged with kidnapping.

Abbey’s lawyer, on the other hand, told The Sun that she and the girls are not missing and that she has not been charged with a crime.

“She categorically denies having been charged with kidnapping,” Ronald Richards said in a statement.

“She has sole temporary custody of her children, while he has supervised visitation only.”

During their relationship, Joe was allegedly “physically and verbally abusive,” according to the attorney.

Joe’s allegation about Abbey isn’t the first time the ex-couple has found themselves in legal trouble.

Abbey accused him of meth and cocaine abuse, as well as domestic violence, according to the Sun.

On June 7, Abbey was granted emergency custody of their daughters, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Abbey, who is Joe’s common-law wife in Mexico, was also granted a temporary restraining order against the Girls Gone Wild creator for herself and the girls.

Abbey claimed in the documents that her ex “began using drugs, including methamphetamines, cocaine, and painkillers,” which led to violent outbursts.

“It was then she was first on the receiving end of regular, sustained aggressions and insults,” the court documents, which were translated from Spanish to English, claimed.

“He began yelling at her on a regular basis, and they began to have constant fights.”

According to court documents obtained by The Sun in Mexico, the Kardashians are…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.