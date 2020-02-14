Abby Elliott Shares Her “Hardcore” IVF Journey In Hopes of Raising Understanding

Actress Abby Elliott is adding her name to the long list of celebrities finally opening up and talking about their journey with IVF.

On Tuesday, the actress sat down with host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about why she thinks it’s important for women to be open and honest with their experiences trying to conceive. Something she and husband Bill Kennedy have been in the process of doing.

“We’re doing IVF right now actually,” she shared with Clarkson. “This Valentine’s Day I’ll be getting shots in my butt by my husband…but the hormones are very intense. So many people go through this, but we don’t talk about it enough as women.We need to raise more understanding and awareness.” Clarkson also revealed that she’s had friends who have gone through similar struggles with the “hardcore” process, and how it’s important to talk about how much science is able to achieve now with modern medicine.

“It’s actually such a miracle what they can do, that’s a miracle in and of itself…I’m the older sister, but I had a little baby doll,” Elliott revealed about her desire to always be a mom one day.

She’s not the only celebrity opening up about IVF. Comedian Amy Schumer also recently revealed that she had started IVF in hopes of getting pregnant with her second child. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer wrote on Instagram about the process in early January. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.”

She also previously chatted with Oprah about why she decided to share her experience with the world, and of course let the mogul in on a fun fact about her pooping schedule or lack thereof. “I’m feeling so much better, I can’t even complain, except I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer told Oprah during her Oprah 2020 Vision Tour appearance. “We’ll save that for the audience. We’ll save for the 15,000 people. A long time. There’s not much comfort happening over here. Any tips?”

