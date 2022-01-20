Abby Lee Miller is suing a hotel chain for a multi-million dollar settlement.

Abby Lee Miller sues a hotel chain for millions of dollars.

Abby Lee Miller has filed a lawsuit against the Hampton Inn and Suites following an incident in August 2020 in which she claims a door in her hotel room fell on her.

Miller, who has been in and out of a wheelchair since 2018 due to her lymphoma battle, was staying at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Santa Monica when a door fell on her, nearly crushing her as she attempted to wheel herself into her room’s bathroom, according to multiple reports.

Miller claims in her lawsuit that she was leaving the bathroom when her wheelchair’s back left wheel became stuck under the sliding bathroom door.

Miller claims that when she attempted to free herself, the 300-pound door slammed shut, pinning her wheelchair and trapping her in the doorway for six to twelve minutes.

Miller went on to say that she screamed for help until two hotel employees came to her rescue.

She was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of head and shoulder injuries, for which she claims she is still undergoing physical therapy.

Miller also accuses the hotel chain of being unfriendly to people with disabilities, claiming that during a stay from March to October 2020, she discovered that the hotel’s laundry room was not wheelchair accessible, that the hallways were frequently blocked by housekeeping carts, and that she was unable to open doors to other parts of the hotel.

Miller is seeking at least (dollar)8.5 million in damages from the hotel chain for negligence, emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment.

Miller’s lawyer said in a statement to ET that she plans to use her platform to push businesses to provide the same level of accessibility and services to disabled people as they do to non-disabled customers.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Abby Lee Miller is committed to using her public platform to bring attention to the multitude of indignities suffered by corporations’ failure to provide the same accessibility and services as the non-disabled community,” her lawyer said in a statement.

“By 2022, these lawsuits should be a thing of the past.

