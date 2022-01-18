Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms has filed a lawsuit against a hotel, alleging that she was crushed by a 300-pound door that fell and pinned her in a wheelchair.

Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms sues the hotel, claiming she was crushed by a 300-pound door that fell and pinned her to a wheelchair.

Since her cancer battle in 2018, which rendered her paraplegic, the reality star has been confined to a wheelchair.

The incident occurred in August 2020, while the TV star was staying at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Santa Monica.

According to TMZ, Abby has now filed a lawsuit for the physical and emotional harm she has suffered.

According to reports, the Lifetime alum is suing the hotel’s parent corporation for negligence, emotional distress, discrimination, and false imprisonment, and is seeking an (dollar)8.5 million payout.

According to documents obtained by the publication, Abby’s wheelchair wheel became stuck on the sliding bathroom door of her hotel room, causing the tragic accident.

When the dance teacher tried to break free, the 300-pound door slammed shut, trapping her for six to twelve minutes in the doorway.

Abby was eventually found and taken to a nearby hospital by hotel staff.

Abby sustained injuries to her head and shoulder as a result of the incident, which she is still receiving treatment for at physical therapy.

According to the documents, the rest of the famous teacher’s stay at the hotel was also tainted in other ways.

Abby stayed at the hotel from March to October 2020, claiming that the laundry room was not wheelchair accessible, housekeeping carts frequently blocked hallways, and she was unable to open doors to the pool and gym due to her disability.

Burkitt’s Lymphoma, which left her wheelchair-bound, was diagnosed in the dance coach nearly four years ago.

“Burkitt’s Lymphoma is a rare but extremely aggressive (fast-growing) lymphoma,” according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

“The jaw, central nervous system, bowel, kidneys, ovaries, and other organs may be affected by this disease.

Burkitt lymphoma has the potential to spread to the brain and spinal cord.”

Abby told HollywoodLife in October 2021 that her health was still an issue for her.

“[During COVID] I had] another surgery on my spine — my lumbar region, which was the original problem years ago — and that’s why I went to that doctor because my leg was going numb when I was driving in all this LA traffic, so I knew something was wrong,” Abby Lee revealed, revealing she had Spondylolisthesis that was “worse and worse.”

She talked about going to “in-patient rehab” and then having restorative surgery.

In addition, the TV personality broke her leg in two places.

For three months, doctors told her she couldn’t put any weight on her legs,…

