ABC Examining the Royal Divide With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Special

ABC is going inside the Royal Divide. E! News as your exclusive first look at the ABC News special that will take viewers inside what some have called “Mexit,” better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from royal duties.

“Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have they been unfair to the queen?” journalist Duncan Larcombe asks in the trailer above. “It looks spoiled. It looks hypocritical.”

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement between them. They will no longer use the titles His or Her Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and must repay the $3 million spent renovating their home in the UK.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

Royal Divide takes a look at the news that shocked the world and features interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry’s friend and charity partners; Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and Officer of Arms to the Queen; Julie Montagu,Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the heir apparent of the Earl of Sandwich; and more. Deborah Roberts reports with ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman adding additional commentary.

“Maybe they just looked around at the rest of royal family and thought, ‘That’s not what we want,'” Longman says in the exclusive trailer above.

Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. on ABC.