Abram Boise, star of the show “The Challenge,” has been accused of physical and mental abuse by his estranged wife.

Abram Boise, star of “The Challenge,” has been accused of physical and mental abuse by his estranged wife.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ARTICLE

Abram Boise of The Challenge and his wife Rachel Missie divorced last year, just months after their first child was born.

Missie now accuses the two-time Challenge champion of physical and mental abuse.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, the Challenge fan favorite announced that he was engaged to Missie.

Four months later, the couple married in a Montana outdoor wedding ceremony.

Missie shared photos from their rehearsal dinner at the time, writing in the caption that the most beautiful thing in her life was “us together,” and the couple announced they were expecting their first child a little over a year later.

Twins were the starting point for the pregnancy.

Missie, on the other hand, revealed that her body had decided it could only support one baby during her first trimester.

Missie wrote on Instagram, “We experienced what is known as ‘vanishing twin.'”

“The body sacrifices and absorbs the other fetus into the uterine wall, concentrating all of the nutrients on the strongest baby.”

We had become enamored with the idea of twins and lamented the loss of what might have been.

Now we continue to rejoice in what is, the beautiful life that is growing strong and healthy.”

After only two years of marriage, Boise and Missie announced their separation less than five months after welcoming their son Atlas Young Boise in April 2021.

Missie announced the end of the relationship on her Instagram Story on September 9.

“Life is full of many chapters, and it’s critical to know when to stop and start again,” she wrote.

“While our romantic relationship is over, we’ll always be connected and focused on being the best parents we can be for our son.”

Thank you to everyone who has helped us on our way.

“Xoxo,” she says.

Boise and Missie appeared to be on friendly terms at the time of their breakup.

Missie is now claiming that Boise abused her both emotionally and physically throughout their relationship, according to The Ashley.

Missie told a fan who asked for advice on how to end a bad relationship, “There comes a time when it’s more hurtful to keep protecting someone than letting it out.”

Abram Boise’s ex-wife accuses him of emotional and physical abuse, saying, “He’s surrounded by friends and family who enable his bad behaviors”: https:t.coh4p7bx7sSypic.twitter.comYDOoxV79T3

She didn’t specifically mention Boise, but she did mention her own marriage.

Mississippi…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.