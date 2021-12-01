‘Absolutely chuffed’ to be Adele’s style icon: ‘She is amazing,’ says Cate Blanchett.

Adele is a fashion force in her own right, but during her “73 Questions” interview with Vogue in October, the 33-year-old star credited Cate Blanchetta as her “style icon.”

On Tuesday, November 29, the actress has finally responded to the compliment.

She was ecstatic, to put it mildly.

Blanchett exclaimed to Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine, “I was absolutely chuffed!”

“I think she’s incredible.

“You’re so grounded.”

She went on to say that the two aren’t strangers, but she didn’t elaborate on their relationship.

“Our paths crossed when she came to Australia on tour,” the Ocean’s Eight star revealed, piqueing the interest of curious fans.

During an interview with Vogue for the magazine’s 73 Questions series, Adele sang Blanchett’s praises.

Just over seven minutes into the interview, she names the actress as her style icon and chooses her as the celebrity who “always gets it right on the red carpet,” as the interviewer puts it.

While the “Easy on Me” singer admires Blanchett’s fashion sense, many Hollywood stars admire Adele’s.

Kaavia James, Gabrielle Union’s daughter, even recreated Adele’s amazing Schiaparelli ensemble from the Vogue cover.

Union captioned a series of modeling photos of James wearing a miniature version of her gown, “@Adele new album dropping soon.”

She even styled her daughter’s hair in a chic bun and wore gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mini-me moment, expressing their delight in the comments section.

“The best,” wrote Mindy Kaling, and “Be still my heart,” wrote Kerry Washington.

Rebel Wilson, who told Us in November that Adele is her style icon, was taken aback by the fashion-forward spread.

The Olly Wellness ambassador told Stylish at the time, “She’s just a stylish lady.”

“I like her because she’s very traditional,” says the author.

Wilson even tried to recreate one of her exact looks after seeing the Vogue spread.

“I tried to buy one of her jackets,” she explained, referring to Adele’s Gucci blazer and Ralph Lauren shirt.

“I was like, ‘Oooo, that’s what I want.'”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

‘Absolutely chuffed’ to be Adele’s style icon: ‘She Is Amazing,’ says Cate Blanchett.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Cate Blanchett Is ‘Absolutely Chuffed’ to Be Adele’s Style Icon: ‘She Is Amazing’