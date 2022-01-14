“Absolutely Not the Truth,” Jamie Lynn Spears responds to sister Britney’s “exhausting” claims.

“Last thing I want to be doing is doing this, but here we are,” Britney Spears said in response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ GMA interview.

Britney Spears issued a lengthy statement addressed to her sister after sharing her candid thoughts about Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent interview.

“The last thing I want to be doing is doing this,” Jamie Lynn began her Jan.

There are 14 Instagram posts.

“Seeing these posts is difficult for me, as I’m sure it is for the rest of the world.

All I can say is that I wish her the best of luck.

“Brit, I’m always here; you know, I’ve always been here behind the scenes.”

“It’s exhausting when our private conversations and texts don’t match what you post on social media,” she added.

“I understand you’re going through a lot, and I never want to minimize that, but I can’t do the same.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth,” Jamie Lynn, who has two daughters with husband Jamie Watson, Maddie, 13 (whose father is Casey Aldridge) and Ivey, 3, added.

“Because it’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to explain to my oldest daughter why our family is still receiving death threats as a result of [Britney’s] accusatory and ambiguous posts.”

The Nickelodeon alum went on to say that she can no longer be “silent.”

“And I may have to correct the record to protect my and my family’s safety,” she added.

“However, as much as I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, my book is not about her.”

I can’t help but be a Spears, and some of my experiences have to do with my sister.”

Jamie Lynn concluded her post by saying, “It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.” She added that there are “no sides” and that she “doesn’t want drama.”

Jamie Lynn’s latest statement comes just hours after Britney Spears responded to her sister’s GMA interview about her upcoming book, Things I Should’ve Said.

Britney posted on Twitter in January, “My sister said how my behavior was out of control.”

13

“She wasn’t around me much 15 years ago……”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Sister Britney’s “Exhausting” Claims: “Absolutely Not the Truth”