Abz, who leads the celebrity line-up on Celebs Go Dating, says he wants to find the love of his life.

In Abz’s 5IVE boyband heyday, posters of him would have adorned many a bedroom wall.

In his forties, however, the singer is having difficulty maintaining the same level of popularity.

And now his mother is pressuring him to settle down.

“I need all the love I can get right now,” he said.

Take my word for it.

“It’s like I’m 42 years old.”

Here, we’re all getting a little older.

“I’ve got grey in my beard and stuff.”

“Mama says, ‘Where are my grandkids?’ and I say, ‘Man, I can’t help you right now.’ So I’m just trying to be a good guy.”

We had our fill of fun, rock ‘n’ roll, and craziness.

“It’s time for me to put on my big boy pants and find someone,” says the narrator.

“I used to believe in love at first sight and all that,” Abz, who is now a member of boyband supergroup Boyz On Block, added.

No longer do I.

“I suppose it’s just that wisdom comes with age.”

THE TV host and Sun columnist is the show’s oldest participant, but she knows exactly what she wants: someone to make her laugh herself to sleep.

The mother-of-four, who hosted Gladiators, has given the matchmakers her wish list.

“I can’t stand arrogant, cocky people,” Ulrika, 54, said.

However, shyness is a painful experience.

You want someone who is self-assured.

“It’s sexy and brilliant to be funny.”

“Don’t we all want to be laughed into bed?”

Any lucky guys hoping to be her next husband, however, should reconsider.

“I’m not looking for ‘the one,'” she added.

“I don’t require that any longer.”

I’m very happy in my own company.

I realize it’s a cliche, but it has to be someone who adds to my life rather than detracts from it.

“At the moment, I’m not looking to settle down or get married or anything like that.”

I have no intention of having children.

It’s all about finding someone with whom you can have a good time.”

Lord Sugar, the Apprentice’s host, is currently putting a new batch of hopefuls to the test.

However, it appears that appearing on the show should come with a warning: It ruins your love life. Ryan-Mark, who was a contestant in 2019 – and the youngest to do so – believes that it ruined his chances of finding love afterward.

His dates were always more interested in learning about the 74-year-old tycoon than they were in learning about him.

“There are a lot of young people who watch The Apprentice,” Ryan-Mark, 21, who was once a brand ambassador for Gucci in Harrods, lamented.

“As a result, when I date, they always want to know how Lord Sugar is.

“I’m not going to bring up an old topic…”

