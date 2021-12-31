According to 7 facts about Betty White that you probably didn’t know, she was one of Hollywood’s first female producers and married three times.

IT’S SAFE TO SAY that the death of Betty White, the last of the Golden Girls, has shocked the entire world.

Even though she spent the majority of her life in front of the camera, there are still a few things about her that people are unaware of.

Here are seven facts about the Hollywood legend that you probably didn’t know:

Betty began her career as a radio host before moving on to television.

And, despite her enormous success as an actress, she had originally intended to be a writer.

She would have been writing if she hadn’t gotten her first chance to star in Hollywood on television in 1951.

She was also likely to be excellent at it.

Betty became a producer in 1951, when she took over Hollywood On Television.

Bandy Productions, her own production company named after her dog, was co-founded by her.

She was one of the first female producers in Hollywood at the time.

Betty had already married twice before marrying the man she loved, Allen Ludden.

For one year in 1945, the actress was married to US Army pilot Dick Barker.

She married Lane Allen, a Hollywood agent, in 1947 and they were only married for two years.

In a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan, she said, “I had 18 wonderful years with Allen Ludden.”

“The first two were… dress rehearsals,” says the narrator.

She never had children of her own, but Allen’s three children adored her.

Producers originally offered her the role of Blanche when she auditioned for Golden Girls.

She actually declined and instead asked to play Rose Nylund, who would go on to become her most famous character.

Blanche was eventually played by Rue McClanahan, who would go on to become one of her closest friends.

Betty is a Guinness World Record holder in addition to being an actress and a producer.

With 74 years of experience on television, she became the female entertainer with the longest career.

Betty became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live, in addition to having one of the longest TV careers.

She was 88 at the time.

Her performance in SNL also earned her the Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Betty had a strong passion for animals.

She objected to a scene in the 1997 film As Good as it Gets in which a dog is thrown down a laundry chute, so she turned down the part.

