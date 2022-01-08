According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday portraits show that she is “confident” in her role as future Queen.

KATE MIDDLETON turns 40 tomorrow, and Kensington Palace has released three new photographic portraits to mark the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly planning a joint birthday celebration with Prince William in the summer, despite the rise in Covid cases.

Kate is expected to “celebrate privately with her family” this weekend, with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, no doubt joining her.

Judi James, a body language expert, tells Fabulous how the new photos show Kate has her own identity, is confident in her role as future Queen, and shares similarities with Princess Diana.

“These landmark portraits of Kate send out a powerful blend of three key messages,” Judi said.

“On the one hand, there’s a strong historic nod, particularly in the monochrome profile shot, which looks almost like a Victorian portrait that The Lady magazine has styled.”

It depicts a very romantic-looking Kate, dressed in chiffon and bows as if she were a debutante getting ready for the annual ball, and this romanticization of a woman who is normally known for her red carpet chic or boots-and-jeans combos seems to emphatically position her into the history of this country by making her look iconic rather than just contemporary, according to Judi.

“With her tumbling waves and the way her rather tentative-looking hand gesture makes a very obvious reveal of her ring finger, this also appears to show Kate in the ongoing role of William’s bride as well as in the role of future Queen,” she continued.

“She has a loving and romantic expression on her face, and she looks off into the distance as if pondering her fate.”

The portraits, which were taken in November 2021 at Kew Gardens by photographer Paolo Roversi, will be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection, of which The Duchess is Patron.

According to Judi, the monochrome headshot refocuses Kate’s attention and communication back to her audience.

“This is the fun version of Kate, with one brow raised in a small tie-sign of shared fun with her audience and a wide, symmetric sharing smile.”

“She gazes over the frothy frills of the other shoulder to, once again, suggest a sense of fun and a love of parties.”

The photographs will be featured as part of the Gallery's Coming Home project, a nationwide initiative that will see portraits of…

