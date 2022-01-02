According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle had a’sleazy grin’ at one point during her wedding.

Meghan Markle allegedly had a’sleazy grin’ at one point during her wedding, according to a body language expert.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018 in front of an international audience.

Despite the fact that it has been nearly four years since the big day, some royal fans still remember it.

A clip from the wedding was recently analyzed by one body language expert.

During one videotaped moment, he claims Meghan flashed a “sleazy grin.”

Although royal weddings aren’t common, Meghan and Harry’s ceremony was notable for a number of reasons.

Meghan, for example, is a divorced former American actress.

Meghan and Harry’s union was seen as a sign of progress by royals who had previously refused to accept someone like Meghan into their close-knit circle.

King Edward VIII, after all, had to abdicate the throne in the 1930s in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, could not marry Camilla Parker Bowles in the 1970s because she was not aristocratic enough for the royal family.

Meghan is also biracial, as evidenced by her presence at the royal wedding.

Michael Bruce Curry, a Black bishop, preached to Meghan and Harry.

A Black gospel choir also performed.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world were likely watching Meghan and Harry tie the knot, according to The Guardian.

Journalists predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family “within days” of their wedding.

Jess Enrique Rosas (also known as The Body Language Guy on social media) studied some footage from the 2018 royal wedding.

Rosas discussed Meghan’s face at the end of Bishop Curry’s sermon in a YouTube video.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to Rosas, had a “tense expression.”

Rosas claimed that although she appeared to be smiling, it was not a “genuine” smile.

Rosas elaborated, “I mentioned that a genuine smile must be symmetrical.”

“The differences between Meghan’s brows are very subtle.”

Her right brow is slightly higher than her left.

Her left lip corner is slightly higher or pulled back than her right.”

“You might have already realized that this is a very sleazy…,” Rosas said after encouraging viewers to try making that same facial expression.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.