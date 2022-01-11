According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle’s ‘attitude’ problem was caught on camera during one royal event.

Meghan Markle became one of the world’s most famous women when she joined the royal family.

As a result, it’s unsurprising that her every move is scrutinized by the general public.

A body language expert analyzed Meghan’s behavior at a royal event in a throwback video.

Meghan, according to the guru, had an “attitude” issue.

Following her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan became a member of the royal family.

She relocated to the United Kingdom and began working in the monarchy’s support.

Meghan, on the other hand, had a number of issues during her time as a royal.

Most notably, Meghan had to deal with a lot of negative press surrounding her every move, which was difficult for her.

Meghan later claimed that she was not given adequate assistance in adjusting to royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex also claimed that when she was depressed, the royal family failed to assist her.

Meghan and Harry announced their retirement as senior royals in early 2020.

With their two young children, the couple relocated to California.

Journalists predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family “within days” of their wedding.

The 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales’ investiture was commemorated by the royal family in 2019.

Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Queen Elizabeth were all present at the event, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan broke protocol at one point during the event, according to body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas (also known on social media as The Body Language Guy).

The other royals were reportedly directed to a room where they could view artifacts, but Meghan and Harry were reportedly denied entry due to royal protocol.

Rosas, on the other hand, claims Meghan was the one who did it.

Charles reportedly walked into the room before the Sussexes, and then turned back to “make a very subtle signal with his index finger” to prevent them from entering, according to the YouTube clip Rosas analyzed.

Rosas claimed that Harry did not intend to enter the room based on the Sussexes’ foot movement, but that he followed Meghan when she disobeyed the rule.

“Harry knew he was doing something wrong because he hesitated,” Rosas explained.

“He’s almost two steps in front of Meghan, fiddling with his ring.”

She got up and started walking…

