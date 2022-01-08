According to a body language expert, there’s a reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always hold hands in public.

It’s difficult to recall a time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t clutching each other’s hands.

Fans aren’t used to seeing public displays of affection from members of the royal family, but that changed when Harry began dating Meghan Markle.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the house together, their hands are almost always clasped.

Now, a body language expert explains why they do it all the time.

It would make headlines if Meghan and Harry showed up somewhere together and weren’t holding hands.

Since coming out as a couple in 2017, when they attended an Invictus Games event together, the Sussexes have been showing off their PDA.

They were not only holding hands that day, but also hugging and smiling at each other while whispering.

Meghan would often grab onto Prince Harry’s arm during royal engagements after the prince and the former Suits star married.

Judi James, a body language expert, says the gesture “redirects attention back to Harry while making him appear more alpha as he walks ahead with his chest splayed.”

Inbaal Honigman, a body language expert and astrologer, explained why Meghan and Harry always hold each other’s hands in public.

“Looking at Harry and Meghan, it’s clear that they’re in love.”

They haven’t been married for very long, and they’re still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship, so their constant hand holding, cuddling, and leaning on each other are genuine displays of affection, not for the cameras,” Honigman told Express.

“An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a steady Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you’d expect those signs to be,” she continued.

Their eyes are almost always looking in the same direction or at each other.

They are in sync, but not completely.

They’re more than likely to quarrel after that.

Their relationship isn’t perfect, but they’re both old enough to understand that every problem has a solution, and that every disagreement can be resolved with a little love and compassion.”

“Their facial expressions are always complete — smiling eyes with a smiling mouth, a concerned face with a furrowed brow, a serious face with a furrowed brow, a serious face with a furrowed brow, a serious face with a furrowed brow, a serious face with a furrowed brow, a serious face with a furrowed brow, a

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.