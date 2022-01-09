According to a body language expert, when Prince Harry dominated a conversation, Meghan Markle ‘concealed anger and frustration’ and was ‘triggered.’

Meghan Markle was ‘triggered,’ according to a body language expert, when Prince Harry dominated a conversation.

Meghan Markle’s body language has been studied extensively, with some of her emotions revealed in various situations.

One expert looked at a video of Meghan and Prince Harry at an event in the past and saw “concealed anger and frustration” in her face.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, examined a clip from Prince Harry and Meghan’s meeting with young leaders in 2018.

“Harry is the one talking at that moment,” Rosas explained in his YouTube video, “and we can guess that everyone was listening to him.” The body language expert then turned his attention to Meghan’s facial expression.

Rosas stepped back to check the time before Harry spoke, observing how tense they both appear.

Meghan appears to give the woman they’re talking to an “up and down look that was a little mean.”

He tried to believe Meghan was looking at the woman as she made hand gestures.

Meghan’s gaze, on the other hand, has more to it.

“What happens here is when someone keeps their head fixed and just lowers their gaze,” he explained.

“That’s why Meghan’s expression conveys a negative, if not hostile, vibe.”

“She’s giving the woman an up-down look right on her face,” he continued.

And no one wants to be seen in that light.”

Rosas spoke about Meghan’s reaction when Harry started talking.

Her facial muscles appear to be tense, he observed.

“This is the same pattern every time someone else starts talking, interrupts her, or upsets her presence in any way,” he explained.

Meghan’s jaw is clenched, her chin is protruding, and her lower teeth are visible.

“Almost always concealed anger or frustration,” Rosas explained.

Meghan’s expression also appeared to show that she “really wanted to talk at that moment or control whatever Harry was saying at that time,” according to the expert.

Meghan’s neck muscles appear tense as she turns her head to look at Harry, according to Rosas.

“However, when you examine the entire image of her torso, neck, and head, you can actually feel a lot of tension that is completely unnecessary for a posture as simple as this,” he explained.

“The duchess was absolutely triggered,” Rosas added.

Although Meghan “tries to cool down” when she looks away from Harry, Rosas claims she displays “more signals of the same emotion” when she clenches her jaw and presses her lips together.

