According to a chef, there’s a secret oven hack that will result in perfect crispy roast potatoes.

According to a chef, there is a secret oven hack that will result in perfect crispy roast potatoes.

EVERYONE has their own way of preparing a roast, but it appears that we are overcooking our potatoes.

A professional chef has revealed the secret to making perfect crispy spuds for Christmas and general Sunday roasts – and it’s actually quite simple.

According to Lee Scott, Executive Chef at Cambridge Country Club, all you have to do is make sure the potatoes are the only thing in the oven.

“Having an empty oven for both roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings is critical to keeping the oven temperature consistent,” he explained.

“It’s all about the oven temperature – if you have other items in the oven, especially those with moisture (like vegetables), the temperature drops and it doesn’t regulate properly, so there’s a risk of them not crisping!”

Of course, when you have other things to prepare, such as meat and vegetables, it can be difficult to cook potatoes on their own.

Preparing on Christmas Eve, according to Lee, is a good idea.

“Roast the meat overnight to make room in the oven for crispy roast potatoes and fluffy Yorkshire puddings,” he advised.

There are also a few other roast potato tips to keep in mind.

Contrary to popular belief, author and food expert Rebecca Wilson recommends not parboiling potatoes before roasting them.

She recommended boiling them until they were “pretty much cooked” to get a crispy exterior and a soft center.

“Boil your roast potatoes until they’re almost cooked – don’t parboil them,” Rebecca told the Daily Star.

“They’ll have a softer texture as a result of this.”

Use “all-rounder” potatoes like Kind Edward, Maris Piper, or Rooster Potatoes, according to the foodie.

After boiling, drain the potatoes in a colander and set aside for a few minutes to allow the moisture to evaporate.

After shaking them to crisp up the edges, coat them in goose fat, sunflower oil, or olive oil.

Turn them over a couple of times during the cooking process to help them brown.

“My roast potatoes have only received positive feedback,” Rebecca said.

The full recipe can be found in Rebecca’s new book Family Comforts.

