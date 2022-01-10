According to a clip from 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob and Michelle are contemplating having a baby with Jimelle (hashtag)18.

According to a clip from 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob and Michelle are thinking about having a baby with Jimelle (hashtag)18.

Fans of the DUGGARs were “weirded out” when a resurfaced clip from 19 Kids and Counting revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle were considering the names Jimelle or Jichelle for their eighth child.

Michelle, 55, and Jim Bob, 56, had requested that their children vote on the baby’s name.

On Reddit, a screenshot from the TLC show was posted.

Jamie, Joneal, Janelle, Janice, JubileeJubileigh, January, Joelle, Jentle, Jemelle, Jichelle, Jimelle, Joelle, and Jacee were among the baby names on the ballot.

Grace, Hope, Charity, Madison, Paris, BrookBrooke, Brooklyn, Makiya, and Emma were all listed in the Middle Names category.

Jimelle and Jichelle were made up of the words Jim and Michelle that rhymed.

“We let everyone get involved in the input,” the snap’s caption read.

Jordyn-Grace was the name given to the eighth child of reality star parents.

When Redditors saw the image, they started making jokes about the Baby Ballot Names.

“I remember this episode,” one Redditor said.

I believe they required each child, even the small ones, to choose a name.

It was quite lighthearted, and I believe they included all of them.”

“This makes me feel better that it wasn’t the parents who gave the names to choose from,” another Redditor wrote.

“At this point, I kinda wish they used it,” another Redditor added.

“It’s amazing.”

“Jichelle is bad,” a fourth person added.

January is a difficult month.

“If it was Jamel and for a boy, I could even give them Jimelle.”

“It always freaks me out when that list gets shared because my first name is on the first name list,” one commentator said.

“I could’ve been a Duggar!” exclaims the narrator.

This isn’t the first time footage from 19 Kids and Counting has appeared on the internet.

A trailer for an unaired season recently surfaced on Reddit.

Many fans were disappointed to see glimpses of the Duggar family life in the trailer.

Jessa Duggar, 29, is expecting her first child in the video, while Josh’s wife, Anna, is expecting her fourth.

“It can be a challenge keeping up with three kids,” Anna said in the trailer, “and I know we’re about to add a fourth one, so it’s just like, ‘Oh boy!”

Joseph Duggar, 26, was heading off to college in the unused footage, and Josiah Duggar, 25, had a possible love connection.

Jana, 31, took to Instagram to share a group photo with her mother.

Jana’s siblings Josie, 12, Jordyn-Grace, now 13, Johannah, 16, and Jennifer, 14, were also included in the photo.

