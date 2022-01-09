According to a close friend, during their feud, Prince William ‘didn’t want to go to the Princess Diana statue unveiling with Harry.’

According to a royal source, Prince William did not want to attend a memorial for his mother Diana with his brother Prince Harry because of their ongoing feud.

In the weeks leading up to the unveiling of the statue at Kensington Palace last year to honor their mother’s 60th birthday, the Duke of Cambridge was said to be “furious” with his brother.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to resign as senior royals in the wake of Megxit, the two brothers have been at odds.

Although Harry reportedly left 20 minutes after sharing a glass of bubbly after the event, it appeared that the siblings had put their differences aside to honor Diana.

However, a close friend claims that Prince William refused to accompany his brother to the event.

“William was still furious,” they said to the Sunday Times.

He’d decided that he could only give so much.

He simply refused to go [with Harry].”

When Harry returned to the UK, an aide said the Duchess of Cambridge was “amazing,” working hard behind the scenes to ensure the event went off without a hitch.

Insiders, however, have warned that the couple’s shattered bond may never be repaired after Harry and Meghan gave a sensational interview to Oprah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking allegations against the royals, which are said to have fueled the feud between the brothers.

The couple claimed that a member of the Royal Family, who has not been named, made a racist remark about the color of their son Archie’s skin.

Harry also chastised his father Charles, claiming that William, 39, and the rest of the family were “trapped.”

Meghan also revealed that she was prevented from seeking mental health help when she was in distress, and that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradbury in 2019, Prince Harry admitted that he didn’t see his brother as much as he used to, and he didn’t deny that there was a rift between them.

In an ITV documentary about him and Meghan Markle’s ten-day tour of Africa with son Archie, he hinted at their strained relationship once more.

According to biographer Robert Lacey, the brothers fought in April after the funeral of Prince Philip, their grandmother’s 70-year-old husband, and there was no sign of reconciliation.

According to a source close to William, Meghan has always had an “agenda,” according to his book Battle of Brothers.