According to a commentator, Prince William and Kate Middleton could compete with the Sussexes for American popularity in 2022.

In the future, Prince William and Kate Middleton will lead the monarchy, and the couple has reportedly been working to manage their public image.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as royals of the United Kingdom, do not require American popularity.

However, a royal commentator claims that in 2022, William and Kate will try to win over new fans on the other side of the Atlantic.

As royals, William and Kate appear to be doing well.

They are two of the most popular royals in the United Kingdom right now, according to research firm YouGov.

William is in third place, with a 62 percent approval rating.

Kate, on the other hand, is right behind him, with a 60% approval rating.

Prince Charles, for example, is the next in line to the throne but is only the sixth most popular royal.

He also has a 45 percent approval rating.

Because of their ability to balance tradition and modernity, the Cambridges appear to appeal to a wide range of demographics.

For example, unlike many celebrities these days, the couple follows strict royal protocol and avoids discussing politically sensitive topics in public.

The Cambridges, on the other hand, work to promote causes like mental health and raise their children in a modern manner.

Here’s How Prince William and Kate Middleton Flaunt Their Strong Bond Without Using Their PDA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States. The couple is now working in a variety of American industries, including entertainment and publishing, in order to gain a following in the United States.

The Cambridges may soon be competing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for American support, according to royal commentator Daniela Elser.

“In fact, the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the United States next year, raising the possibility of a royal tour there,” Elser wrote for the New Zealand Herald.

Even after the Sussexes publicly criticized the royal family, Elser pointed out that People Magazine recently published a cover story about Kate, demonstrating that “the Duchess still occupying a relatively positive place in American hearts and minds.”

Elser claims that Harry and Meghan will be under a lot of pressure to perform better in…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.