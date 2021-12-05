According to a documentary, Prince William’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawsuit was “really unexpected.”

When news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawsuit reached him in 2019, Prince William did something unexpected.

In a “really unexpected” move, the future monarchy’s future leader embraced journalists.

Reporters for The Princes and the Press reflected on what happened during and after Harry and Meghan’s Africa tour in 2019.

They filmed Harry and Meghan: An African Journey during that time.

They also filed a lawsuit against British tabloids and their publisher, which garnered even more attention.

William and Kate Middleton went on a tour of Pakistan less than two weeks later.

As the tour began, the Duke of Cambridge gathered the tour’s journalists for a conversation.

In Newsweek’s The Princes and the Press, Rhiannon Mills, a royal correspondent for Sky News, described what happened.

“We were on our way to Pakistan and were asked to sit in the front row,” she recalled.

“Thank you for coming,” William said next.

Mills continued, describing William’s actions as “really unexpected.” According to the royal correspondent, William didn’t just thank the journalists.

“You should all take this as a group hug,” he added.

Later, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour, Mills could see that the ITV documentary had bothered William and Kate, as well as their staff.

“What was fascinating was that as the tour progressed, we began to see promo clips for Harry and Meghan’s documentary, which was set to be released the following week,” she explained.

“You could tell it was upsetting the apple cart, to put it mildly, for William and Kate’s team, but also for the couple.”

As royal fans may recall, the documentary, which aired shortly after Meghan and Harry’s visit to Pakistan, featured major statements from both of them.

In the midst of intense press scrutiny, Meghan said she wasn’t feeling well.

Meanwhile, Harry hinted at a rift between him and William.

While gathering journalists at the start of a royal tour may have been unusual for William, it may have signaled a turning point for the 39-year-old.

William’s level of interaction with the press, according to author Robert Jobson, is “the pinnacle of professionalism in terms of handling a royal tour,” according to the BBC documentary.

Jobson went on to say that he saw William “mature,” saying that he was “discussing all sorts of issues, why were we here…

