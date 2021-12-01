According to a Hawkeye writer, this West Coast Avengers Easter Egg is why he likes Marvel Comics.

According to a Hawkeye writer, this West Coast Avengers Easter Egg is the reason he enjoys Marvel Comics.

For fans who enjoy hunting for Easter eggs, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a gold mine.

Each film and television show contains references to Marvel Comics and previous MCU films, with some being more obvious than others.

There’s a really deep cut reference to the West Coast Avengers in Hawkeye, the latest Marvel TV series on Disney(plus), that only the most eagle-eyed Marvel fans will notice.

Fortunately, one of the show’s writers noticed it and took to Twitter to explain why Easter eggs like that make him love Marvel.

Tanner Bean, a Hawkeye writer, live-tweeted his reactions to the premiere episodes in a lengthy thread on Twitter over the weekend.

He explained that the poster on the wall in Kate’s Aunt’s apartment alluded to former actress Moira Brandon when he arrived at the scene.

Moira’s mansion was transformed into the West Coast Avengers Compound in the comics, so it was only natural for her to assist in providing a safe haven for the live-action Kate Bishop.

“Has anyone noticed the name on the posters in Kate’s aunt’s apartment?? It’s the former movie star and honorary [Avenger]…”

In the comics, the (hashtag)WestCoastAvengers, led by Hawkeye, bought Moira’s mansion and turned it into the Avengers Compound in Los Angeles. So, when Clint and Kate needed a temporary headquarters, it seemed only fitting that Moira’s mansion could house an Avenger in the MCU as well.

"In the comics, the [West Coast Avengers] – led by Hawkeye – bought Moira's mansion and transformed it into the Avengers Compound in Los Angeles," the author continued.

"When Clint and Kate needed a temporary headquarters in our show, it seemed only fitting that Moira's home could also house an Avenger from the MCU."

Continuing the conversation, Bean stated that one of his favorite aspects of the MCU is the Easter eggs. He has always been a big fan of comic books, and working with these little nods allows him to connect both worlds as often as possible.

