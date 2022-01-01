According to a human rights campaign, Priti Patel’s immigration crackdown is part of a global 2022 wave of authoritarianism.

Priti Patel’s immigration crackdown is part of a global wave of authoritarianism that will peak in 2022, according to a human rights campaign.

Human Rights Watch has warned of an “onslaught of attacks on democratic values” in the UK and around the world, including threats to women’s rights.

The resurgence of authoritarianism and the stripping away of women’s rights will be in the spotlight globally in the coming year, from the United Kingdom to Afghanistan.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Beijing Winter Olympics in China will draw attention to human rights violations in both countries, with the latter facing diplomatic boycotts.

The rise of oppressive regimes and right-wing populism, according to Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, is one of the most worrying trends the world is witnessing.

She cited the brutal military junta in Myanmar, which has arbitrarily arrested and detained thousands of people who protested after the February coup, as well as the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is sabotaging public health measures in his country aimed at halting the spread of Covid.

Authoritarianism has spread to the most unexpected places.

“What’s really concerning, and what we’ve seen over the last few years,” Ms Ahmed said, “is that it’s not just countries in the global south; we’re seeing tendencies like that in very established democracies.”

She went on to say that a “slew of bills” were currently being debated in the UK Parliament, including Home Secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill and her borders bill, which “culminate in what I would call the most worrying undermining of our democratic society in the last 50 years.”

“There is nothing short of an onslaught of attacks on democratic values in the United Kingdom,” she added.

“We saw what happened in the United States in terms of reproductive health and voting rights for women.

“Fundamental rights that have been fought for for a long time are being eroded.

We won’t easily get those back at the end of the day.”

The US Supreme Court upheld a Texas law in December that prohibits abortions after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant, with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape.

