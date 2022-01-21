According to a new memoir, Valerie Bertinelli said the pandemic made her see the ‘Fissures’ in her marriage.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli shared her thoughts on everything from her body image struggles to her favorite recipes in her new memoir Enough Already, which was just released.

She also discussed her recent split from second husband Tom Vitale, revealing that the pandemic made them realize how bad their marriage was.

The former Hot in Cleveland star, according to TMZ, filed for legal separation from Vitale in the fall.

The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement in place, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

Bertinelli met Vitale through her brother Patrick in 2004 and the two married in 2011.

“Val and I had been through a difficult time and wanted to move on but didn’t want to trust anyone,” Vitale told AARP. “We just completely understood each other.”

My family is hers.

It wasn’t love at first sight; it was first sight of family.”

“Even when you’re going through all of the pain, love is so important to remember.”

In her new memoir “Enough Already,” Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) opens up about her life’s successes and struggles. pic.twitter.comAjMrhLdg9h

The former One Day at a Time star revealed in her much-anticipated memoir that the pandemic made her and Vitale realize their marriage was in trouble.

“We have broken up,” she wrote.

“Fissures in the relationship surfaced years ago, and the lockdown led to a serious reassessment of priorities, as it did for nearly everyone I know… In my quest for more joy, I must identify and move past ideas and behavior that no longer serve me, and my 11-year marriage to Tom is one of those things.”

The Food Network star made it clear that the decision to split up was not taken lightly.

“It was a long, difficult decision,” she continued.

“However, we’ve strayed from the common interests that brought us together, and we’ve discovered that those differences can’t be fixed.”

He is a good man who is dealing with many of the same issues that I have… The paths we thought we were on have shifted… I wish him nothing but the best.”

Bertinelli appeared via video feed from her home to discuss the book and answer questions while promoting autographed copies of her memoir on talkshoplive…

