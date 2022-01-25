According to a new study, Logic’s major hit may have prevented 245 suicide deaths.

Recent research confirms that Logic’s lyrics have helped save many lives, and he should be proud of that.

The rapper’s song “1-800-273-8255,” which was released in 2017, depicts fictional callers and operators, led to an increase in the number of calls to the suicide prevention hotline shortly after its release.

“1-800-273-8255” appears to have influenced many people to seek help rather than commit suicide.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, about 10,000 calls to the lifeline were made as a result of Logic’s hit song.

Within 34 days of the release of “1-800-273-8255,” the expected number of callers had increased by 6.9%, while the number of suicides had decreased by 245, resulting in a 5.5 percent drop below the expected number.

The BMJ study, according to NPR, linked three scenarios to the surge in calls: the release of the song, the rapper’s performance at the 2017 MTV awards alongside contributors Khalid and Alessia Cara, and their performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the song had a “Papageno effect,” which is when the media “duly relates on suicide and offers non-suicide options to disasters.”

“We heard the song and saw the lyrics the day it was released and thought, ‘This is amazing,'” said Suicide Prevention Lifeline Director Draper John.

Draper noticed an increase in the number of calls to the hotline in addition to enjoying the lyrics.

As a result, as the number of calls increased, so did the number of attempted suicides.

“1-800-273-8255” is about a high-school student who is struggling with his sexuality and contemplating suicide.

However, after dialing a hotline, he realized that he wanted to live.

This song features guest vocals from Cara and Khalid.

“It’s holding on, though the road’s long,” Cara sang.

And being able to see the light in the darkest of circumstances.

And then there’s the time when you look in the mirror.

When you finally figure out who it is, I’m sure you’ll be glad you did.”

With over one billion streams on Spotify, the song went quintuple platinum and became Logic’s best song.

On YouTube, it received over 430 million views.

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, told CBS in 2017 that he has never had suicidal thoughts.

His supporters, on the other hand, persuaded him to talk about it.

“All I wanted was for them to understand that they weren’t…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.