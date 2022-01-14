According to a new study, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among the most boring people alive.

According to a study, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among the most boring people on the planet.

The second most boring thing in life is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, second only to having no internet access.

Politics, golf, and people photographing their food are among the interests of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Along with waiting for websites to load and politics, the top five also included Coronavirus press conferences and video advertisements that you can’t avoid.

Meetings with coworkers, watching cricket, receiving junk mail, and listening to Coldplay are all considered boring.

Waiting for your partner to get ready, having to put the bins out, and rice cakes are all things that come to mind.

Four out of ten people polled said their lives are ‘quite boring’ or “very boring” right now, but 72 percent plan to make a concerted effort to have’more fun’ this year.

According to the study, the average adult is bored for 85 minutes per day, or 22 days per year.

And the average adult is left with nothing to do at least twice a day.

More than a third, 36%, said it’s been so long since they’ve had fun that they “barely remember” what it’s like.

Holidays, reading, hobbies, meeting friends, and exercise were identified as the top ‘boredom busters’ in the study.

In terms of getaways in particular, OnePoll conducted a study to determine what consumers want from a vacation.

There are many bars and restaurants to choose from, as well as plenty of history, beautiful architecture, and museums.

Going on boat trips, lying on the beach, visiting theme parks, and visiting waterparks are among the most popular things to do while on vacation.

According to Jet2holidays’ research, half of adults plan to liven things up by taking a vacation, and they’re planning an average of two trips.

“There are many aspects of our lives that we find mind-numbing and boring, and the last two years have certainly not helped,” a spokesperson for the vacation provider said.

“However, we hope that the findings will encourage people to increase their fun quotas – there’s a whole world of fun out there waiting to be discovered.”

“Staring at the same walls day after day gets old, and we’ve probably done this more than ever in the last couple of years.”

“2022 will undoubtedly be the year we return to normalcy and enjoy all of the activities we have missed the most, such as going on vacation.”

“A vacation is the ideal boredom buster because it allows us to not only escape the monotony of daily life, but also to explore new places…

