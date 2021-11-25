According to a new survey, a quarter of Britons believe it is acceptable to decorate for Christmas before December.

After getting the festive feeling as early as October – when they saw the season’s food, drinks, and gifts on supermarket shelves – Brits are literally counting down the days until Christmas.

Pigs in blankets, mince pies, and advent calendars are among the top Christmas signs, according to a survey of 2,000 Brits.

Over a quarter of people identified London’s iconic Oxford Street switch on as a key sign it’s Christmas.

The advent of the festive season is signaled by songs on the radio and the airing of the John Lewis commercial.

Nearly a quarter of those polled believe it is acceptable to put up decorations before December 1st.

Arrival of Christmas markets and themed menus in restaurants were also identified as turning points, while others began to feel warm and fuzzy after receiving their first holiday card and watching movies like Home Alone or Love Actually on TV.

“There’s no mistake that certain things spring you into the magical festive mood,” Laura Citron, CEO of Visit London, which commissioned the research, said.

“Nothing signals the start of Christmas like city centers coming alive for the festive season, whether it’s winter lights illuminating the streets, markets, or shopping among all the festive shop windows.”

“Every corner of the city offers an opportunity to truly get into the festive mood, from breath-taking Christmas lights on Oxford Street and Carnaby Street to some of the country’s best pantomimes and festive shows on the West End.”

Four out of ten people prefer Christmas to their birthday, according to OnePoll’s findings.

Perhaps this is why the top things respondents enjoy about the festive season are giving and receiving gifts, watching movies, and reconnecting with family and friends – with nearly a third enjoying eating and drinking guilt-free.

According to 57% of people, it’s the season to be jolly, and they’re more likely to treat themselves to nice food and drink in the run-up to Christmas, with chocolates, pigs in blankets, and mince pies topping the list of favorites.

One in every five people has already eaten mince pies, while 37% have started their Christmas shopping – and 17% have even seen a festive film.

Getting together for a celebratory drink, dining out, and taking it all in…

