According to a pal, Prince Harry’s explosive book will “reveal his true feelings about Camilla and shake royals to their core.”

A friend of the Duke claims that Prince Harry’s explosive biography will “shake the monarchy to its core” and reveal how he really feels about his stepmother Camilla.

In his memoir, due out later this year, he will go into detail about his relationship with the Duchess of Cornwall.

It comes after Harry broke his silence this week following the Queen’s Camilla announcement.

Instead of mentioning Camilla’s upcoming appointment as Queen Consort, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his late mother.

Harry’s silence on the subject, according to a close friend, “speaks volumes” about their relationship.

“Although tensions between the two of them have eased over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship,” they told The Mirror.

“Things improved as Harry and his brother William grew older and matured, and they can now live together as adults.”

“They never were and still aren’t close to her.”

The Duchess of Cornwall entered Harry and Prince William’s lives shortly before their mother died, and the family has since gone through many ups and downs.

In his upcoming memoir, Harry is expected to rip into his stepmother.

“He’s got a lot to say about it,” his friend said.

People believe he keeps a low profile to honor his family, but this is not the case.

“He’s working on a novel right now.”

He has a multi-million pound book deal, and he’s saving a lot of his thoughts for it.

Personal details of personal and family arrangements should be included, according to the memoir deal.

“And it’ll be a very personal look at his feelings about his family and what led to the breakup of their relationship.”

“They are mistaken if they believe he has gone soft.

“Just wait for the book to come out; it will rock the monarchy to its foundations.”

We previously reported that Charles has expressed concerns to aides that his younger son’s shock book will be an “excoriating takedown” of the Duchess of Cornwall, particularly during the early years of their romance.

“Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House right now is Harry’s book — and the potential reputational damage it could cause,” a source said.

“There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entrance into the Royal Family, as well as how her long-running romance with Charles has harmed him since he was a child.”

"Harry is fiercely loyal to his late mother and her legacy, and he didn't approve…

