According to a poll, fans%20of%20Breath%20of%20the%20Wild%202%27%20are%20only%2080%%20confident%20that%20the%20next%20Legend%20of%20Zelda%27%20game%20will%20be%20released%20in%202022.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has already faced a number of setbacks.

Fans still don’t have an official name for the Breath of the Wild sequel nearly five years later.

During the E3 2021 trailer, Nintendo announced that BOTW 2 would be released in 2022.

The sequel is expected to be released this year, according to fans.

At the very least, I’m confident.

In a poll about the release date of Breath of the Wild 2, the majority of fans said they are about 80% confident that The Legend of Zelda game will arrive on time.

A Breath of the Wild 2 release date poll went live on Nintendo Life on January 7, 2022.

“Will Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be released on Nintendo Switch in 2022?” they inquired.

Fans have been waiting for news on Link and Princess Zelda’s next adventure for a long time.

New websites have even combed through technical patents in search of information on Link’s skydiving mechanics.

Because Nintendo hasn’t revealed much, fans are skeptical about the 2022 release date.

Nearly 10,000 fans voted in the poll, with responses like “100% absolutely definitely,” “I’d say the chance of release this year is… 80 percent,” “I want it so bad, but I’m not totally convinced I’ll be playing it in December,” “Unlikely, I’m calling 2023,” and “There is absolutely zero chance we’ll get BOTW 2 this year.” They also had one joke answer, which only received a few votes.

‘Unconvinced,’ ‘100% certain,’ and then ’80percent Certain’ received the most votes by a landslide.

The Breath of the Wild 2 release date poll revealed how fans feel about Nintendo’s next major Zelda release.

Nintendo’s track record for releasing The Legend of Zelda games on time was debated in the comments section.

The majority of fans expressed’mixed feelings’ about the subject.

Others, on the other hand, agree that Nintendo consistently produces high-quality games.

They take into account fan feedback from previous Zelda games and work to improve them.

Details that were cut from the original Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were reintroduced in the Breath of the Wild 2 trailer, such as the floating…

