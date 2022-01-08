According to a psychic, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, ‘wants to reignite their relationship,’ and reconciliation is possible.

NOW that Khloe Kardashian, 37, has broken up with baby daddy Tristan Thompson following his latest betrayal, it appears that someone from her past is attempting to resurface.

In fact, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 42, has made no secret of his disdain for Tristan and even reacted angrily when the NBA player revealed he was the father of another child.

Lamar revealed his thoughts on the scandal shortly after Tristan, 30, took to Instagram stories on Monday to confirm he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk as friends one day,” Lamar wrote.

“She is a wonderful person who is deserving of everything.”

But, according to spiritual coach Samantha Jayne, Lamar wants to connect with his ex-wife on more than a friendly level.

“Will Lamar be Khloe’s safe place to fall?” she said exclusively to The Sun.

“Right now, she’s falling, or rather, Tristan has finally fallen from grace.”

So where does Lamar fit into all of this?

“Well, a Scorpio man and a Cancer woman are undoubtedly one of the most compatible zodiac pairs, but these two have a long history together.”

Her soul path depicts a number of unhappy relationships because she needs to learn to listen to and support her partner, as well as ask for and accept that support.

“These two have a deep understanding of one another, and they will always be connected because they have such a strong bond.”

“Lamar is naturally protective of those he loves, and she’ll need it after being made to look like a fool yet again by Tristan.

“Finally, she’s seen the light, as they say, but with so much history and both of them having strong emotions, they’ll have to be careful not to fight. Scorpio men are known for their jealousy and their temper when they’re hurt.”

“As I examine the tarot insight, I see that the two of them are having a lot of discussions about healing, being well, and regaining peace.”

“Lamar may be in a state of limbo right now, unsure of what to think or do, so give her time and space, as well as him, to see if they can reignite that flame of passion that was once very strong and could be again.”

“Khloe has finally taken a step forward and is sitting in the void that has been left.

But, yes…

