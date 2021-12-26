According to a royal author, Prince Harry was the one who told Prince William to reconcile with Kate Middleton after their breakup.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be living happily ever after now, but they did split up a couple of times before walking down the aisle.

It was in 2004 that they first broke up.

That breakup was brief, but in 2007, William called it quits for the second time, this time for about six weeks.

Now, a royal author claims that some of William’s relationship advice came directly from his family, and who knows what would have happened if it weren’t for Prince Harry.

More on that, as well as what Harry told his brother when he learned that William had broken up with his then-girlfriend, can be found below.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed in the documentary Kate Middleton: Biography that Prince Charles was involved in his son’s breakup with Kate.

According to Anderson, William sought advice from his father about his love life in April 2007, and the Prince of Wales told him to break up with his girlfriend.

“William told his father, ‘Look, I’m 25, I’m too young to marry.’

‘It would be unfair to the young lady,’ Charles said, referring to Kate.

“You can’t keep stringing her along any longer,” Andersen told the Daily Star.

But it’s possible that Charles wasn’t the only one who counseled William.

According to Andersen, Prince Harry was so taken aback that he and his brother broke up with Kate.

The younger prince stated unequivocally that he didn’t care what their father thought and advised William to “go back” to her.

“During his six-week breakup with Kate Middleton, Harry was the one who went to William and said, ‘What are you doing? Are you crazy? Go back,'” Anderson said to Fox.

“And he did,” says the narrator.

Kate finally found her prince after a ten-year search, and the two are a perfect match.”

During their joint interview following their engagement, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge discussed their breakup.

“We were both in our twenties at the time.

It was at university that we were both discovering ourselves as such and taking on different personalities…

