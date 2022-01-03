According to a royal author, the Queen’s New Year photo persuaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the royals were ‘against them.’

According to a royal author, the Queen’s New Year photo convinced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that royals were ‘against them.’

Her Majesty did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the photo she shared at the turn of the century.

The Queen is surrounded by her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William, and great-grandson Prince George in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, laying out the future of the British Monarchy.

The photo, however, caused royal author Andrew Morton to question Harry and Meghan’s place in The Firm, according to the Mirror.

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them,” he claims in his unauthorised biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

“The evidence was all around them, as they could see it.”

“The unspoken code was simple: with or without Meghan and Harry, the monarchy’s future was secure.”

The Sussexes shocked the world when they announced their retirement from royal duties just days after the photo was released.

They said they had thought about it for “many months” and planned to “carve out a progressive new role within [the]institution” while becoming financially self-sufficient.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said it understood the couple’s desire to take a different approach, but added, “These are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The couple has since moved to California and are expecting their first child, Lilibet, in June 2021.

The royals are expected to release a number of projects they’ve been working on with companies like Netflix and Spotify this year, making it another big year for them.

The release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which is expected to reveal why he and Meghan chose to leave the royal family, is the most eagerly anticipated.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement confirming the book.

“I’ve worn many hats in my life, both literally and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons learned – I can show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape… “, according to a blurb from publisher Penguin Random House.

